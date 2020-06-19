Friday

19th Jun 2020

Ticker

Kremlin ordered Berlin park assassination, Germany says

By

The Russian government ordered the murder, on German territory, of an exiled Georgian rebel, last year, Germany's federal prosecution service said Thursday. "State authorities of the central government of the Russian Federation" had ordered the assassination, which took place in a park in Berlin in broad daylight in summer, the prosecutor said. It charged a Russian national, "Vadim K.", who was arrested near the crime scene, with carrying it out.

France and Turkey fracture Nato on Libya

Nato is to investigate French allegations that a Turkish warship targeted a French one in a confrontation over the Libya conflict, which has divided allies.

Green Deal

Poland's climate neutrality pledge - delayed again?

Although Friday's summit was supposed to be an opportunity for Poland to commit to climate neutrality by 2050 - like the rest of the EU - the coronavirus has postponed that discussion, with domestic elections also upcoming.

MEP in police protection after Czech PM calls him 'traitor'

Three MEPs received numerous death threats in the Czech Republic for asking questions about how EU funds are being spent. One of them had his entire family under police protection after people threatened to murder his four children.

Opinion

Questions for Czech PM Babis on Agrofert

In meticulous detail it exposes the ways Andrej Babis has obscured the fact he remains the sole beneficiary of his agrochemical corporation, Agrofert and how he has been fraudulently accessing subsidies both on the European and the national level.

Coronavirus

EU leaders seek to first narrow differences at summit

EU leaders on Friday will share their takes - online - on the €750bn recovery and €1.1 trillion budget plans, before they try to seal the deal at one or two likely head-to-head meetings in July.

