Kremlin ordered Berlin park assassination, Germany says
By EUobserver
The Russian government ordered the murder, on German territory, of an exiled Georgian rebel, last year, Germany's federal prosecution service said Thursday. "State authorities of the central government of the Russian Federation" had ordered the assassination, which took place in a park in Berlin in broad daylight in summer, the prosecutor said. It charged a Russian national, "Vadim K.", who was arrested near the crime scene, with carrying it out.