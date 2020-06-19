By EUobserver

Some 369 households have been put under quarantine in Berlin's Neukölln district, the German capital's Covid-19 hotbed, where 70 people have tested positive, and hundreds of tests are pending, Deutsche Welle reports. More than a quarter of Neuköln's population falls along the poverty line, which in Berlin means a monthly net income of less than €1,004, amid mounting reports that socio-economic factors have played a big role in the pandemic.