By EUobserver

"In reply to a possible offer [to Serbia] to recognise Kosovo and that Kosovo enters the UN, and we receive nothing in return, except EU membership, our answer would be 'No'," Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić said Thursday after meeting Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Belgrade. Russia was against "hastening" any deal, Lavrov said. Russia's entry into the debate comes amid an EU-US split on who is handling peace talks.