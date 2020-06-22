Ticker
Riots in German city after drugs control
By EUobserver
German authorities have expressed shock over a rampage of an "unprecedented scale" in the centre of Stuttgart, where hundreds of partygoers ran riot overnight and into Sunday, breaking shop windows, plundering and attacking police, after officers carried out checks on a 17-year-old suspected of using drugs, The Guardian reports. Two dozen people, half of them German nationals, were provisionally arrested and police reported 19 officers hurt.