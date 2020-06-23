Tuesday

23rd Jun 2020

EU talks on Kosovo and Serbia to restart in July

By

EU-brokered Kosovo-Serbia peace talks will resume July, after having stalled in 2018, Europe's special envoy, Miroslav Lajčák, has said after meeting Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade on Monday. "Serbia is a part of Europe, your problems are our problems," Lajčák said. He spoke after Vučić's political party won recent elections amid accusations of fraud by the opposition. He also spoke amid rival US efforts to broker a Kosovo-Serbia deal.

EU 'failing' on climate and gender equality

A new report on the EU's progress on the United Nations' sustainable development goals reveals the bloc is struggling on both climate change and gender inequality.

New Cairo activist case prompts wave of Italy demos

Four years after the killing of an Italian activist in Cairo, Italian cities are mobilising to highlight the fate of Patrick Zaki, imprisoned since February for "inciting protest through his Facebook profile".

EU silence on sickening scenes at Croatian border

If the European Commission is seriously committed to its fundamental values, it is time to put words into practice and condemns unlawful returns and violence at its external borders and demands perpetrators of such illegal acts are held to account.

