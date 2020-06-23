By EUobserver

EU-brokered Kosovo-Serbia peace talks will resume July, after having stalled in 2018, Europe's special envoy, Miroslav Lajčák, has said after meeting Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade on Monday. "Serbia is a part of Europe, your problems are our problems," Lajčák said. He spoke after Vučić's political party won recent elections amid accusations of fraud by the opposition. He also spoke amid rival US efforts to broker a Kosovo-Serbia deal.