Ticker
EU leaders will meet in person at 17-18 July summit
By EUobserver
EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 17-18 July to discuss the long-term EU budget and the recovery package, the EU Council president's spokesperson announced on Tuesday. It will be the leaders' first physical meeting since the coronavirus outbreak. Leaders discussed the EU Commission's €1.1 trillion budget and the €750bn recovery proposal last week, but governments' positions remain far apart on the size, distribution and conditions attached to the fund.