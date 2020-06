By EUobserver

The western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday put two municipalities back into lockdown until June 30, after an outbreak of the coronavirus at a meatpacking plant, Reuters reports. More than 1,500 workers at the meat-processing plant have tested positive for Covid-19, as well as some of their family members and 24 people with no connection to the plant, state governor Armin Laschet said.