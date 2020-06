By EUobserver

A cross-party group of more than 100 MEPS, national EU lawmakers, and the Israeli Knesset on Tuesday called on the EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell to take immediate steps to reconvene the EU-Israel Association Council - which has not taken place since 2012. Following the establishment of a new coalition government in Israel, they urge the EU to relaunch an "effective forum for close dialogue and consultation".