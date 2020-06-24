By EUobserver

Turkey hit back on Tuesday at French criticism of its intervention in Libya, saying president Emmanuel Macron must have suffered an "eclipse of the mind" to oppose Ankara's support for the internationally-recognised Tripoli government, Ekathimerini reports. On Monday, Macron accused Turkey of playing "a dangerous game" in Libya. "The current troubles in Libya are caused by the attacks of putschist Haftar, whom (Macron) supports," a Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson said.