Wednesday

24th Jun 2020

Ticker

Turkey: Macron suffered 'an eclipse of the mind' on Libya

By

Turkey hit back on Tuesday at French criticism of its intervention in Libya, saying president Emmanuel Macron must have suffered an "eclipse of the mind" to oppose Ankara's support for the internationally-recognised Tripoli government, Ekathimerini reports. On Monday, Macron accused Turkey of playing "a dangerous game" in Libya. "The current troubles in Libya are caused by the attacks of putschist Haftar, whom (Macron) supports," a Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Green Deal

East vs West split in EU on higher Green Deal target

Eight EU countries on Tuesday called on the European Commission to strengthen the Green Deal, while central and eastern Europe remain cautious - citing different starting positions and deepen inequalities.

Column

Small states in 'Big Power' games

Twenty years ago the most dominant foreign influence in Iceland was the United States, as it had been throughout the Cold War. Nowadays it is China.

Opinion

Israel's annexation? - the EU's options

Regrettably, it is no longer a matter of if, but when Israel will begin to annex big parts of Palestine, including the Jordan Valley and all its 131 settlements.

News in Brief

  1. NGOs urge EIB not to finance motorways and airports
  2. EU poised to keep Americans out due to corona: report
  3. EU was 'irrelevant' in corona-crisis, many Europeans say
  4. EU to deliver 'strong rules' for cryptocurrencies
  5. Cyprus to host trilateral meeting with Greece and Israel
  6. Report questions Germany's EU presidency independence
  7. Turkey: Macron suffered 'an eclipse of the mind' on Libya
  8. EU lawmakers urge resumption of Israel dialogue group

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. Jihadist and far-right killers most dangerous in EU
  2. East vs West split in EU on higher Green Deal target
  3. Small states in 'Big Power' games
  4. Israel's annexation? - the EU's options
  5. Right of reply: China does not harass Uighurs in Europe
  6. US warns EU on making friends with China's 'dictator'
  7. Hungary's largest news site warns independence at risk
  8. EU 'failing' on climate and gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us