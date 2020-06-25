By EUobserver

US president Donald Trump praised Polish president Andrzej Duda and his country's "vigilant efforts to uphold the rule of law" on Duda's White House trip on Wednesday. The visit came shortly before Duda fights for re-election on Sunday. Trump's comment also comes amid EU despair over Poland's attacks on independent court ever since Duda's party, Law and Justice, won power in 2015. Pollsters see Duda winning by along chalk Sunday.