By EUobserver

Up to 20 Belgian far-right extremists have travelled to foreign paramilitary training camps in former communist countries, as well as in Russia, in recent years, Belgium's justice ministry said Wednesday, replying to a parliamentary question. Paramilitary training was "not illegal per se", but could prompt people's names to be put on a watch-list, it added. The EU's police agency, Europol, recently warned that far-right radicals posed a threat to Europe.