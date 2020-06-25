By EUobserver

China is targeting non-English speaking journalists across the globe to create a "China-friendly ... narrative", by inviting them on sponsored trips, sharing content, and making other media investments in a "strategic, long-term effort to reshape the global news landscape", the International Federation of Journalists, a US-based group, said in a report. Almost 30 out of 58 national journalists' trade unions in its survey said China had established a media presence.