Ticker
EU court advisor: Hungary 'failed' asylum obligations
By EUobserver
Hungary failed to fulfil its obligations arising from EU law on asylum procedures and the return of illegal migrants, an adviser at the European Court of Justice said Thursday. The EU Commission sued Hungary arguing that it unlawfully detained asylum applicants in transit zones and unlawfully removed foreigners staying in the country illegally. The advocate general in a non-binding opinion said the court should state that Hungary broke EU law.