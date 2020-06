By EUobserver

Europe has seen a surge of Covid-19 cases since countries began easing lockdown measures, the World Health Organization said Thursday. The WHO's Europe director Hans Kluge said 30 European countries have seen increases in new cases over the past two weeks. He said in 11 countries, accelerated transmission has led to a very significant resurgence. Europe has close to 20,000 new cases and over 700 new deaths daily, Kluge added.