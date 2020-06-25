Thursday

25th Jun 2020

First Covid-19 treatment recommended by EU

By

The European Medicines Agency recommended on Thursday granting conditional marketing authorisation to Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of Covid-19 in people older than 12 years of age with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen. "Remdesvir is the first medicine against Covid-19 to be recommended for authorisation in the EU," said the EU agency. A previous study showed that patients treated with remdesivir recovered after about 11 days.

EU's landmark GDPR failing to live up to full potential

The commission's two-year review also indicates that the authorities based in Ireland and Luxembourg - European headquarters to Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon - need a substantial boost in resources.

MEPs to consider creating EU 'Legion d'Honneur'

Inspired by France's Legion of Honour, the EU Parliament's internal bodies are considering a proposal to create an annual award for services to the EU, including a 'Grand Cross', and 'Kinights'. But not all are convinced it is needed.

Letter

Open letter: Covid-19 crisis threatens democracy

More than 500 political, civil leaders, Nobel Laureates and pro-democracy institutions sign an open letter to defend democracy, warning that the freedoms we cherish are under threat from governments that are using the crisis to tighten their grip on power.

