By EUobserver

The European Medicines Agency recommended on Thursday granting conditional marketing authorisation to Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of Covid-19 in people older than 12 years of age with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen. "Remdesvir is the first medicine against Covid-19 to be recommended for authorisation in the EU," said the EU agency. A previous study showed that patients treated with remdesivir recovered after about 11 days.