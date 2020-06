By EUobserver

Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe, Luxembough finance minister Pierre Gramegna and Spain's Nadia Calvino put their names forward on Thursday to become the next president of the Eurogroup - the meeting of the finance ministers of the 19 eurozone countries. The victor will be perceived as giving weight to either 'Northern' or 'Southern' economic attitudes. Ministers will vote on 9 July on the candidates.