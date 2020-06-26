By EUobserver

Some "30 [European] countries have seen increases in new cumulative cases [of coronavirus] over the past two weeks", Hans Henri Kluge, a senior World Health Organisation official, said Thursday. "In 11 of these countries, accelerated transmission has led to very significant resurgence," he added, naming Armenia, Sweden, Moldova and North Macedonia. The warning came as EU states eased national lockdowns and reopened borders, despite concerns over a second wave.