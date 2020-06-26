By EUobserver

Local authorities in Bournemouth, a coastal English town, declared a "major incident" Thursday, triggering special powers to disperse the thousands of people who had flocked to beaches due to a heatwave, breaking rules on social distancing. People's behaviour was "shocking" and "irresponsible", the Bournemouth authorities said. The UK had the highest number of infections (309,455) in Europe and the fifth highest in the world, according to latest figures on Friday.