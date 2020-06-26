Friday

26th Jun 2020

Ticker

Heatwave prompts corona 'incident' on UK beaches

By

Local authorities in Bournemouth, a coastal English town, declared a "major incident" Thursday, triggering special powers to disperse the thousands of people who had flocked to beaches due to a heatwave, breaking rules on social distancing. People's behaviour was "shocking" and "irresponsible", the Bournemouth authorities said. The UK had the highest number of infections (309,455) in Europe and the fifth highest in the world, according to latest figures on Friday.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EUobserver under attack in wider battle for EU free press

If EU citizens want to know the truth, then journalists need protection from malicious litigation, as EUobserver joined the list of targets, over an article about the late Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

EU asylum applications rise for first time since 2015 wave

EU commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson admitted on Thursday that the latest European asylum report reveals a need to better manage migration. In all, Cyprus, France, Greece, Malta and Spain received more asylum applicants last year than in 2015.

Student unrest over Romania gender-studies ban

The amendment to the education law, approved by the Romanian parliament, is pushing the country closer to the authoritarian policies found in neighbouring Hungary and Poland, critics say.

News in Brief

  1. EU summit blocks Danish PM's wedding
  2. Heatwave prompts corona 'incident' on UK beaches
  3. Corona making a come-back in Europe, WHO warns
  4. Irish, Luxembourgish and Spanish in Eurogroup race
  5. US agrees Borrell's US-EU dialogue on China proposal
  6. First Covid-19 treatment recommended by EU
  7. WHO: Covid-19 increasing in Europe as lockdowns ease
  8. EU court advisor: Hungary 'failed' asylum obligations

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. EUobserver under attack in wider battle for EU free press
  2. EU asylum applications rise for first time since 2015 wave
  3. Student unrest over Romania gender-studies ban
  4. EU is 'Wild West' compared to US on facial recognition rules
  5. Future of Europe: EU Council vetoes treaty change
  6. EU-backed court wrecks US plan for Kosovo summit
  7. EU's landmark GDPR failing to live up to full potential
  8. Citizens: 'More EU cooperation' after lame virus response

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us