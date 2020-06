By EUobserver

German air carrier Lufthansa has won EU regulators' approval for Germany's €6bn recapitalisation, the EU Commission said Thursday. It stated that Berlin's plan to take a 20-percent stake in Europe's largest airline is in line with state aid rules, after the airline committed to make available slots at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs to open the market for competitors. Irish rival Ryanair said it will sue to overturn the decision.