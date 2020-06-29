Ticker
EU Commission launches 'Just Transition' platform
By EUobserver
The European Commission launches on Monday the Just Transition Platform to provide technical and advisory support for public and private stakeholders in fossil-fuel intensive regions. The website will also help member states to draw up their national Just Transition Plans and to access funding from the related €150bn mechanism. This mechanism, part of the Green Deal, aims to help fossil-fuel dependent regions to green their economies.