The European Commission launches on Monday the Just Transition Platform to provide technical and advisory support for public and private stakeholders in fossil-fuel intensive regions. The website will also help member states to draw up their national Just Transition Plans and to access funding from the related €150bn mechanism. This mechanism, part of the Green Deal, aims to help fossil-fuel dependent regions to green their economies.

