Russian spies have been paying Taliban fighters in Afghanistan to kill British and US soldiers, The New York Times has reported, citing leaked US intelligence. A White House aide and Western Balkans envoy, Richard Grenell, who was, until recently, acting-intelligence director, was suspected to have known, but not told the US president. The same Russian spy unit was previously implicated in anti-Western operations in Bulgaria, Montenegro, Moldova, and the UK.