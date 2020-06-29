Ticker
US aide under pressure after Russia revelation
By EUobserver
Russian spies have been paying Taliban fighters in Afghanistan to kill British and US soldiers, The New York Times has reported, citing leaked US intelligence. A White House aide and Western Balkans envoy, Richard Grenell, who was, until recently, acting-intelligence director, was suspected to have known, but not told the US president. The same Russian spy unit was previously implicated in anti-Western operations in Bulgaria, Montenegro, Moldova, and the UK.