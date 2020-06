By EUobserver

Germany was ready to make an "extraordinary act of solidarity", including to take on "more debt", and to contribute to EU grants, instead, of loans, for pandemic-struck economies, German chancellor Angela Merkel told European media Friday. Meanwhile, the UK would have to "live with the consequences" of fewer EU perks in future, she added, hardening the tone on Brexit talks, as Germany takes over the EU presidency on 1 July.