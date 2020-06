By EUobserver

A 59-year old opposition party leader, Micheál Martin, has taken over from Leo Varadkar as Ireland's taoiseach after a special parliament vote Saturday. Martin, who pledged to focus on coronavirus, is to lead a three-pronged coalition of the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and Green parties - the first time ex-civil war rivals Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have governed together. Varadkar will take back the top post in December 2022.