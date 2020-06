By EUobserver

The EU and US should "freeze the assets" of Wagner, a Russian mercenary firm, Libya's UN ambassador Taher el-Sonni said Saturday. He spoke after the Kremlin-linked fighters forcefully entered an oil field belonging to the EU and UN-backed government in Tripoli Friday. The US also condemned the move. France and Italy are the only EU states with troops in Libya, but they are embedded with opposing factions in the war.