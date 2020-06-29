Monday

29th Jun 2020

Ticker

EU hesitates before reopening to wider world

By

EU states will decide Monday or Tuesday which overseas travellers they "recommend" can come back in, diplomats said after talks on corona-travel dragged out. The white-list will be reviewed every two weeks. Meanwhile, individual EU states can still ban white-list countries if they deem them unsafe, but cannot make unilateral additions. A draft white-list of 15 states included Australia, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea, but not the US.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Analysis

Waking up after corona. How will the world look?

Many people hoped that after corona we would wake up in a friendlier world. Unfortunately, the opposite seems to be the case. A cocktail of several fears is fuelling the already existing trend of polarisation, worldwide.

Agenda

Germany's EU presidency launches This WEEK

Germany will take over the EU's rotating presidency for the next difficult six months, making two of the three EU institutions led by German politicians and officials. Poland will digest the results of the first round of its presidential election.

Opinion

Rethinking the Eastern Partnership

A majority of the Eastern Partnership countries are plagued by the security deficit and overall political stability in the region is not a given. Wars are a reality, borders are contested and poverty and underdevelopment are facts on the ground.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. EU facing three more years of Kaczyński-ism
  2. Most EU countries off-track on air pollution targets
  3. Waking up after corona. How will the world look?
  4. Germany's EU presidency launches This WEEK
  5. What hope for this Syrian donor conference?
  6. Rethinking the Eastern Partnership
  7. EUobserver under attack in wider battle for EU free press
  8. EU asylum applications rise for first time since 2015 wave

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us