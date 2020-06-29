By EUobserver

EU states will decide Monday or Tuesday which overseas travellers they "recommend" can come back in, diplomats said after talks on corona-travel dragged out. The white-list will be reviewed every two weeks. Meanwhile, individual EU states can still ban white-list countries if they deem them unsafe, but cannot make unilateral additions. A draft white-list of 15 states included Australia, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea, but not the US.