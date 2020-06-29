Ticker
EU hesitates before reopening to wider world
By EUobserver
EU states will decide Monday or Tuesday which overseas travellers they "recommend" can come back in, diplomats said after talks on corona-travel dragged out. The white-list will be reviewed every two weeks. Meanwhile, individual EU states can still ban white-list countries if they deem them unsafe, but not to make unilateral additions. A draft white-list of 15 states included Australia, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea, but not the US.