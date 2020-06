By EUobserver

Globally, more than 500,000 people have died of Covid-19 and the number of infections worldwide has surpassed 10 million, according to several news reports. However the true death toll and number of cases is believed to be higher, due to different testing rates and cause-of-death definitions, delays in reporting, and suspected underreporting. The WHO warned last week that cases are now rising by about a million a week.