By EUobserver

France's Green party, and its left-wing allies, made large gains in the second-round of local elections on Sunday. Lyon, Strasbourg, Bordeaux and Besancon all voted for the Greens or candidates supported by the Greens. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist LREM party failed to win in any major city. A record low, of just 40 percent, of the electorate took part in the poll, during which voters had to wear masks.