Ticker
Brexit: First face-to-face talks in Brussels since virus
By EUobserver
UK chief negotiator David Frost on Monday returned to Brussels for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak for negotiations with EU's deputy chief negotiator, Clara Martinez Alberola. The face-to-face Brexit talks will need to break the impasse if the two sides are to reach an agreement in the next weeks. Negotiations have so far produced little result, with only six months to go before the UK transition period ends.