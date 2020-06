By EUobserver

A French court on Monday sentenced French former prime minister Francois Fillon to five years in jail, three of them suspended, for embezzling public funds in a scandal that ruined his 2017 run for president, Reuters reported. The court found Fillon's wife, Penelope, guilty for her role in the scam that saw her receive about €1m for minimal work as her husband's parliamentary assistant. She received a suspended three-year sentence.