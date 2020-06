By EUobserver

Switzerland and the EU are unlikely to agree a new treaty on trade relations until after the outcome of Brexit is known, Günther Oettinger, a German former EU commissioner, told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung, a Swiss newspaper, Monday. "I don't think that an [EU-Swiss] agreement will be reached ... before the exact course of Brexit is clear," he said. "The willingness to agree is likely to be low," he added.