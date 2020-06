By EUobserver

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Monday in a press briefing that the coronavirus epidemic is far from over. "We all want to get on with our lives, but the hard reality is that this is not even close to being over," he said, adding that the pandemic is speeding up. So far, there are over 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 500,000 deaths globally.