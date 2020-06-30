By EUobserver

Reports Chinese authorities are force-sterilising women from the Uighur ethnic minority in its Xinjiang province merit a UN enquiry, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac), a global caucus that includes more than 40 European MPs and MEPs, as well as dozens of Australian, British, and US ones. "The world cannot remain silent in the face of unfolding atrocities," Ipac said Monday, citing fears of a hidden "genocide".