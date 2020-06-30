Tuesday

30th Jun 2020

Ticker

Uighur sterilisation report alarms European MPs

By

Reports Chinese authorities are force-sterilising women from the Uighur ethnic minority in its Xinjiang province merit a UN enquiry, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac), a global caucus that includes more than 40 European MPs and MEPs, as well as dozens of Australian, British, and US ones. "The world cannot remain silent in the face of unfolding atrocities," Ipac said Monday, citing fears of a hidden "genocide".

Rule of law row complicates complex budget talks

Disagreements are running deep between EU leaders over the overall size of the budget and recovery package, the criteria and mode of distribution and the conditions, with rule of law "another battle ground opening up".

Feature

Slovenia: tourism trickles back, infrastructure protests mount

Slovenia is a nature-lovers retreat, complete with snow-peaked mountains, pristine lakes, frigid clear rivers and a small coastline along the Adriatic to boot. Coronavirus entry restrictions have now impacted its tourism industry hard. EUobserver takes a closer look.

Belgian prosecutor probes MEP over police racism complaint

The Brussels public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation against MEP Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, after she filed a "racist aggression" complaint against Brussels agents and gave her testimony in the European Parliament.

Opinion

Covid-19 derails Germany's EU presidency climate focus

Action on climate change was long-slated as the priority for Germany's six-month presidency of the European Union which starts tomorrow. But as Europe struggles to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, is Germany really going to maintain momentum on climate?

