By EUobserver

Venezuela has expelled the EU ambassador to Caracas, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, after Europe added 11 more names to its blacklist of regime officials. "If they can't respect Venezuela, then they should leave it," president Nicolás Maduro said Monday, giving Brilhante Pedrosa 72 hours to leave. "A plane can be loaned for her," he added. The EU backs a rival president, Juan Guaidó, who is endorsed by parliament, after flawed elections.