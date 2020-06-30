By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron railed against Turkey's actions in Libya, while defending Russia, in a press briefing in Germany Monday. "I think it's a historic and criminal responsibility for [Turkey] a member of Nato," to have sent troops to Libya, he said. "Russia doesn't claim to be intervening in Libya," he added. Turkey has backed the EU-backed government in Tripoli, while France and Russia have backed an opposing warlord.