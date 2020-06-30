By EUobserver

Travellers from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay ought to be able to enter the EU, its 27 ambassadors agreed Monday, The Guardian reports. China can also join, if it reciprocates border opening, they said. Brazil, India, and the US have been left out for now due to coronavirus infections. The list will be updated every two weeks.