Tuesday

30th Jun 2020

Ticker

Belgian king: 'deepest regret' for misdeeds in Congo

By

The king of Belgium, Philippe, has sent a letter to Congo's president Félix Tshisekedi, conveying his "deepest regret" for the "acts of violence" committed during the reign of king Leopold II and during the colonial period, on the occasion of Tuesday's 60th anniversary of Congolese independence. He also writes of wounds of the past and of the present by "acts of discrimination", referring to Black Lives Matter protests in Brussels.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks

Disagreements are running deep between EU leaders over the overall size of the budget and recovery package, the criteria and mode of distribution and the conditions, with rule of law "another battle ground opening up".

Opinion

Covid-19 derails Germany's EU presidency climate focus

Action on climate change was long-slated as the priority for Germany's six-month presidency of the European Union which starts tomorrow. But as Europe struggles to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, is Germany really going to maintain momentum on climate?

News in Brief

  1. Belgian king: 'deepest regret' for misdeeds in Congo
  2. EU reopens international borders, but not to US
  3. China passed controversial Hong Kong security law
  4. France accuses Turkey of 'criminal' acts in Libya
  5. Venezuela expels EU ambassador over sanctions
  6. WHO: coronavirus 'not even close to being over'
  7. Uighur sterilisation report alarms European MPs
  8. Finland keen to join EU corona-vaccine quartet

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. Russia: 'Nothing will stop' Germany gas pipeline
  2. Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks
  3. Slovenia: tourism trickles back, infrastructure protests mount
  4. Belgian prosecutor probes MEP over police racism complaint
  5. Covid-19 derails Germany's EU presidency climate focus
  6. EU facing three more years of Kaczyński-ism
  7. Most EU countries off-track on air pollution targets
  8. Waking up after corona. How will the world look?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us