By EUobserver

The king of Belgium, Philippe, has sent a letter to Congo's president Félix Tshisekedi, conveying his "deepest regret" for the "acts of violence" committed during the reign of king Leopold II and during the colonial period, on the occasion of Tuesday's 60th anniversary of Congolese independence. He also writes of wounds of the past and of the present by "acts of discrimination", referring to Black Lives Matter protests in Brussels.