By EUobserver

Top EU officials and national politicians have condemned China's new security law on Hong Kong, with Chris Patten, its last British governor saying, it "marks the end of 'one country, two systems'," the Sino-British accord in 1997 in which the UK ceded control of its former colony. China's act was "deplorable," EU Council president Charles Michel said. The European Commission was a analysing how the EU should react, it said.