By EUobserver

The EU foreign service on Tuesday welcomed Gabon's decision to decriminalise homosexuality, saying it had "taken a step forward towards ensuring the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights by all, regardless of their sexual orientation". Homosexuality is still illegal in more than half the 54 African countries and only South Africa recognises same-sex marriage. One of the last European countries to decriminalise it was Germany in 1994.