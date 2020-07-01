By EUobserver

Brussels Airport is aiming to serve up to 140 international destinations by the end of August and handle 15,000 passengers a day from 1 July, Nathalie Pierard, a spokeswoman told The Brussels Times. That was still "far off" the normal summer vacation figures, she added, amid ongoing "confusion" over EU restrictions on overseas locations. "It is difficult for everyone ... the situation can still change day by day," she added.