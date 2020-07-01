By EUobserver

"It is our desire to Europeanise the fight against terrorism in the Sahel," French president Emmanuel Macron said in Nouakchott, Mauritania, Tuesday at a summit with five regional states. "When France gets involved, it's Europe that gets involved," he added. The Spanish foreign minister also attended, while German and Italian leaders and EU officials dialled in on video. France has been fighting Islamists in the area, mostly alone, since 2014.