By EUobserver

Iran has sentenced to death a government-critical journalist, Ruhollah Zam, who had been living in Paris, prior to visiting Iran, for unknown reasons, in October last year. Zam's website AmadNews exposed government corruption. He also became known for sharing messages and videos about anti-Iranian regime protests in 2017. "Reporters Without Borders is shocked and dismayed by the death sentence," the Paris-based NGO said. Zam had been "kidnapped", the NGO added.