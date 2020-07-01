By EUobserver

The European aviation sector is starting to bleed jobs in the wake of the pandemic, with Airbus, Europe's top plane maker, to cut 15,000 posts, and Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM to axe 7,500 positions in various EU states, the companies said Tuesday. "Airbus is facing the gravest crisis this industry has ever experienced," chief executive Guillaume Faury said. British firm EasyJet is also shedding over 2,000 jobs, it confirmed.