Wednesday

1st Jul 2020

Ticker

Report sheds light on Yemen torture camps

By

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen were responsible for 353 vanished prisoners in torture camps in the past four years, but United Arab Emirates' forces also vanished 327 people in similar facilities, according to a new report by Yemeni human rights group Mwatana. Saudi forces vanished 90 prisoners. Several hundreds of others were tortured. "The impunity with which the warring parties act is a huge problem," a Mwatana spokesman said.

France shuts oldest reactor amid Macron climate pledges

France's oldest nuclear power plant finally closed on Tuesday, one day after president Emmanuel Macron pledged to speed up the country's transition to a greener economy responding to the proposals from the French citizens' convention on climate.

Feature

The 150 random French citizens advising Macron

Some 150 randomly-picked men and women make up Emmanuel Macron's Citizens' Climate Convention. This week Macron invited them to the Élysée Palace and promised - nearly - all of their wishes would come true .

Opinion

Entering a new, more Putin-like, Russia

The so-called "all-Russia" vote finishing today, with more than 200 amendments to the Russian constitution, has been marked by systematic electoral fraud, mass mobilisation of the administrative resources, populistic promises or exploiting the historical memory.

News in Brief

