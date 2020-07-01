By EUobserver

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen were responsible for 353 vanished prisoners in torture camps in the past four years, but United Arab Emirates' forces also vanished 327 people in similar facilities, according to a new report by Yemeni human rights group Mwatana. Saudi forces vanished 90 prisoners. several hundreds of others were tortured. "The impunity with which the warring parties act is a huge problem," a Mwatana spokesman said.