Ticker
EU bans Pakistan's national airline over cheating pilots
By EUobserver
The EU has banned Pakistan International Airlines, the national carrier, for at least six months after revelations 260 out of 860 pilots had cheated in tests but were given licences to fly anyway. Pakistan was "currently not capable to certify and oversee its operators and aircraft in accordance with applicable international standards", the EU Aviation Safety Agency said. The cheating came out in an enquiry into an air-crash in May.