By EUobserver

Austria has dampened hopes of a return by tourists to non-EU parts of the Western Balkans, saying Wednesday people returning from the region would have to self-quarantine for 14 days. "An increase [of infections] in clusters of people returning from travel in the Western Balkans," led to the move, Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg said. EU ambassadors had recently added Serbia and Montenegro to a non-binding white-list.